London [UK], June 19 (ANI): Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said it was a deeply meaningful moment for him to help preserve the Pataudi family's legacy in the storied India-England Test rivalry. Although the series will now be contested for the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a separate honour, the Pataudi Medal of Excellence, will be awarded to the winning captain of the series.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi had both captained India, and in their honour, the India-England series used to be called the Pataudi Trophy.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in Leeds.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now represent all future Test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy.

Tendulkar revealed that he had proactively approached the ECB, the BCCI, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah to request that the Pataudi legacy should not be forgotten. He said that it was "unanimously decided" that the Pataudi Medal of Excellence should be awarded to the winning captain of the series.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match in Leeds.

The Master Blaster took the initiative to propose a tribute that would keep the Pataudi family's legacy alive even as the format evolved.

"I said, I'll come back to you on this and I spoke to Mr Jay Shah. I spoke to BCCI, ECB, and shared some ideas. Over a period of time, a few phone calls and we unanimously decided that the Pataudi Medal of Excellence should be awarded to the winning captain because he was known for leadership. This would be a good match," he added.

"It was heartwarming to know that we've kept the legacy alive. It is important that it's remembered in a way, the way it's meant to be. I've always respected my seniors and I've always valued their contribution to our country," Tendulkar said.

He underlined the importance of honouring the foundation laid by legends of the past, saying, "The foundation was built then and on that foundation, multiple things have happened over a period of time. Hopefully, what the newer generation constructs would be something that over a period of time, we'll look back and be proud of. We cannot forget our heroes."

"All in all, was indeed a positive outcome. Not just the trophy named after the two of us, but also Mr. Pataudi's legacy is very much alive," he noted.

Speaking on having his name etched on the new trophy, Tendulkar said, "I think when the Pataudi Trophy was retired, I was travelling... I heard about it, the decision by ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to retire that and start a new trophy altogether. So, the new trophy, the first time I got to know about it was, I think, just some time ago, last month, where ECB, BCCI decided to name this trophy after both of us. It's a nice recognition, I thought, of our contributions to our respective nations in Test cricket."

James Anderson, whose name is also there, is considered one of the finest exponents of swing bowling, took 704 Test wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the format. The Lancashire seamer ranks third on the all-time list, behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Tendulkar, one of the most complete batters to have graced the game, remains the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. He made his debut at the age of 16 and went on to enjoy a distinguished 24-year international career, during which he played a pivotal role in India's success against every other Test-playing nation.

Both Anderson and Tendulkar are widely regarded as all-time greats. They are the most-capped players in the history of Test cricket, Tendulkar played 200 matches, and Anderson 188. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)