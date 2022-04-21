Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as replacement for injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

New Zealand's Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

"He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

