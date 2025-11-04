Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], November 4 (ANI): Patiala stamped its authority at the Punjab State Junior Kho Kho Championship 2025, claiming both the boys' and girls' titles at the event held on November 2 and 3, here at Rayat Bahra Professional University. The championship, which featured Under-18 teams from 15 districts, was organised by the Kho Kho Association of Hoshiarpur under the auspices of the Kho Kho Association of Punjab and the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), according to a release from KKFI.

In the girls' category, Patiala emerged champions with a commanding 18-4 victory over Sangrur in the final. In the third-place match, Hoshiarpur defeated Muktsar 22-18, finishing the championship on a high note in front of the home crowd. Among individual performers, Snehpreet Kaur of Patiala was named Best Defender, while Jashanpreet Kaur of Sangrur won the Best Attacker award.

The boys' category saw Patiala continue their dominance, registering a decisive 22-7 win over Jalandhar in the final to complete a championship double, while in the third-place playoff, Hoshiarpur edged past Ludhiana 14-12 after a closely contested encounter. The individual honours in the boys' category went to Jagtar Singh of Patiala, who was named Best Attacker, and Sushil Kumar of Jalandhar, who received the Best Defender award for his consistent and disciplined play.

The championship's closing ceremony was held in the presence of several distinguished guests including the chief guest Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Member of Legislative Assembly from Hoshiarpur, along with Gurpreet Singh, District Sports Officer, Hoshiarpur, Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary, KKFI and Kho Kho Association of Punjab, Sardar Jagajit Singh, District Sports Coordinator, and Satnam Singh, President, District Kho Kho Association, Hoshairpur, presented the awards to the winners and congratulated all participating teams for their spirited performances.

The two-day event witnessed spirited performances from all participating districts, reflecting the growing depth of talent in Punjab's junior Kho Kho ecosystem. Teams from Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Gurdaspur competed in the knockout-format championship.

The Punjab State Junior Kho Kho Championship 2025 once again reinforced kho kho's growing footprint in the state, providing a vital platform for emerging players to gain competitive experience and showcase their potential in front of selectors and officials. (ANI)

