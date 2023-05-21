Turin [Italy], May 21 (ANI): The French star midfielder Paul Pogba expressed his intention of not giving up after suffering another setback.

Pogba's dream return to Juventus has been nothing short of a nightmare. Since his return to the Serie A in 2022, his career has been plagued by injury He has featured for 10 games since his return to the Italian league.

Last week the Frenchman started his first game in 390 days. But, he ended up suffering another injury against Cremonese in the 23rd minute of the game.

The 30-year-old midfielder expressed his feelings about the current situation in his video.

In a video on his Instagram handle, he disclosed, "Hello to everyone, I think this is the right time to express myself after a long period of silence.

First of all, let me recap my season, which has been very, very complicated, with problems both on and off the field. As you know, it has been truly difficult for me and what happened was tough, above all mentally.

I tried to take solace in what I love: playing football, and working on the pitch, but that was not possible because I had a lot of bad luck physically. Now all I can do is be patient, but already today, I feel better mentally," Pogba said in his video as quoted by Goal.com.

Pogba also revealed that during his tough time, he is trying to stay positive and thanked everyone who supported him during this period.

"First of all, thanks to God, we must try to be positive and have faith. Thanks also to you the fans, thanks to the stadium crowd, the club, who always supported and accompanied me. It is thanks to you that I have been able to keep my morale up, you push me to return as soon as possible, to the best of my abilities.

I learned a great deal from this year, and I think everything that happened will help me come back stronger. Thank you to all of you for your support. Mentally, and physically, I will do my best to get back in top form, so I can help my team and club, and win a trophy, because that is what I came here for.

So, I just wanted to tell you that I won't give up, I won't be beaten. I will give my all. Thank you again to everyone," Pogba concluded in his video.

After his latest injury, Pogba will not feature again for Juventus this season as he looks forward to getting fully recovered from his injury.

Pogba will now hope that he can put the issues he suffered this season aside to play a part in Juventus' search for a trophy next season. (ANI)

