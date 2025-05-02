Mumbai, May 2: Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark proudly announces its partnership with KL Rahul, one of India's most accomplished cricketers. As the first-ever Indian athlete to be named a global ambassador for Paul & Shark, KL Rahul will embody the brand's evolving vision of luxury, adventure, and modern style. This announcement marks a milestone moment, highlighting the strategic importance of the Indian market for Paul & Shark - a country with which the brand shares a longstanding relationship in both business and communication. Which Famous Cricketer Was KL Rahul Named After? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Today, the brand proudly celebrates 15 years in India, with a presence across key cities. KL Rahul joins the rank of the international sporting ambassadors of Paul & Shark. Rooted in a genuine affinity, this collaboration between Paul and Shark and KL Rahul is a contemporary, dynamic relationship that reflects shared values of sport, travel, and discovery.

KL Rahul Becomes Brand Ambassador of Paul and Shark

Paul & Shark presents KL Rahul as its new global ambassador for 2025. Cricket champion and charismatic figure on the international sports scene, KL Rahul fully embodies the brand’s core values: elegance, excellence and determination. Learn more: https://t.co/ruI1afwgGn pic.twitter.com/lTAGX9Q8nG — Paul&Shark (@paulandshark) May 2, 2025

It is a bond that transcends style, celebrating a mutual passion for Italian craftsmanship, exceptional quality, and timeless design - the defining hallmarks of the brand. Deeply inspired by a love for the sea and outdoors, Paul & Shark has consistently blended elegance with innovation - creating technical and performance-driven clothing designed to be worn on every occasion.

As a family-managed, generational business, the brand remains grounded in heritage while embracing the present and looking to the future, with a strong commitment to responsible practices and sustainability at its core. The appointment of KL Rahul is another milestone move for Paul & Shark.

Since 1975 the family- owned brand has been at the forefront of Italian craftsmanship. The campaign featuring KL Rahul will go live on May 2, 2025, across Paul & Shark's global platforms and KL Rahul's Instagram, with a special focus on India - a key market in the brand's international distribution network.

Paul & Shark CEO Andrea Dini shares, "Paul & Shark has always stood for authenticity, adventure, and luxury. KL Rahul's journey as an athlete, his international appeal, and his distinct sense of style makes him a natural extension of our brand's values. This partnership is not just about fashion - it is about celebrating a way of life that merges sport, travel, and contemporary elegance."

KL Rahul adds, "Paul & Shark just gets my style. The brand is effortless, sharp, and never trying too hard. It stands for quality and quiet confidence, which is exactly how I see fashion too. Being the first Indian to represent them globally makes it even more special, it feels like the kind of partnership that just fits."

