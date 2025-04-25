Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for their second IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow. Ahead of the match, the team's spin-bowling coach, Sunil Joshi, addressed the media, sharing his insights on players' forms and team strategy. He spoke on skipper Shreyas Iyer's recent performances, saying that his gameplay against both spin and pace alike has become consistent in the last eight to ten months.

PBKS will be locking horns against KKR at Eden Gardens on Saturday. PBKS is at the fifth spot with five wins and three losses, giving them 10 points. On the other hand, KKR is struggling, having won just three of their eight matches and standing in seventh spot in the points table.

The spin-bowling coach was asked about captain Iyer, who had helped KKR win their third IPL title last year, and his improvement while playing spin bowling.

"If you look back at Shreyas' contribution in the last 8-10 months, from the Champions Trophy onwards, playing not only against fast bowling but also against spin has become more consistent. He has shown hunger and is ready to accept every challenge he comes across," the coach said in response as quoted by a PBKS press release.

He added, "For any player of that calibre, you accept every challenge, every ball. I am sure that he has done some great work behind the scenes, which is giving him results. It's great news and also provides good momentum to carry forward as a leader."

In eight matches so far, Iyer has made 263 runs at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of over 185, with three half-centuries. His best score is 97*.

Joshi also acknowledged the comeback of the Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who took four wickets against the Knight Riders in their first encounter at New Chandigarh.

"I think Yuzi is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Big match players don't need to be reminded of what they are capable of. They can always make a difference. It's just the confidence and bowling in the right areas that help them perform strongly," he stated.

After getting just two wickets in the first five matches, Chahal went on to take seven wickets in his next three, including four against KKR, in which he played a crucial role in bundling out KKR for 95 runs in the chase of 112 runs.

Joshi also touched on the topic of overseas players and their present form in the tournament. Showing faith in the players, he stated that it was just a matter of one good game before they started showing successful performances.

While discussing if there was a possibility of any change in the squad or strategy based on the form of overseas players, Joshi said, "It's just a matter of one good game, either through bat or ball. Tactically, we need to see which player suits the opposition we are up against and how many match-ups there are. Keeping all this in mind, the captain, coach, and the staff derive a plan that is beneficial for the team," he concluded. (ANI)

