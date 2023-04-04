Karachi [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a tweak in the schedule and venues for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand at home.

The five-match ODI series was set to be played between April 26 and May 7 with Rawalpindi hosting the first ODI and Karachi hosting the remaining four.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has now announced that the first ODI in Rawalpindi will be played on 27 April. The second ODI has also been moved to 29 April 29 instead of the 28th. The venue of the second ODI has also been moved, with Rawalpindi now hosting the second fixture as well. The final three ODIs will still be contested in Karachi.

A five-match T20I series between April 14 and 24 will take place before the ODI series. Lahore hosts the first three contests, while Rawalpindi hosts the remaining two T20Is. Neither the schedule nor the locations have changed.

The ODI series will be vital for both Pakistan and New Zealand, as they amp up their preparation for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup set to be played in India, later in the year.

New Zealand will be without the likes of Kane Williamson (who injured his knee), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Finn Allen.

New Zealand earlier announced their ODI squad against New Zealand. In the absence of their star players, Tom Latham will step up to play the skipper's role. He will have experience in his side with some quality players. He will bank on the services of experienced players like Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)

