Karachi [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said that he would make a proposal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about holding a Four Nations T20I series comprising both India and Pakistan to be held every year.

Raja has voiced his opinion that he wants to see India, Pakistan, Australia, and England square off in the T20I series every year.

Also Read | IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Scores Impressive 28th Test Half-Century.

The PCB chief also said that if this series indeed goes ahead, then the profits would be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members.

"Hello, fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year, to be hosted on a rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner," Raja tweeted.

Also Read | Ramiz Raja to Propose Quadrangular Series to Revive India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry.

India and Pakistan had last locked horns against each other in the Men's T20 World Cup last year. Pakistan was able to break the World Cup jinx as they finally defeated Virat Kohli and boys.

Later this year, Pakistan will host Australia for three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. This is the first time that Australia will visit Pakistan after 1998.

Pakistan will also be hosting the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)