New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced three different Pakistan Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Afghanistan, respectively.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has named the three Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches in the build-up to the main event, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March," PCB said in a statement

The warm-up fixtures will take place after the ODI tri-nations series, between February 14 to 17, in the lead-up to the main tournament, beginning from February 19 to March 9. These will be the final round of preparations for the side before the beginning of the Champions Trophy.

Mansoor Amjad will serve as coach and manager for Pakistan Shaheens. On February 14, Shadab Khan will lead the Pakistan Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore. On February 17, two Shaheens' teams will compete in Karachi and Dubai.

In Karachi, Mohammad Hurraira will lead the Shaheens against South Africa. Mohammad Haris will serve as the Shaheens' captain against Bangladesh in Dubai. New Zealand will play a warm-up match against Afghanistan on February 16 in Karachi.

Champions Trophy squads:

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Shaheens' squads:

For the Afghanistan match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan

For the South Africa match, National Stadium, Karachi: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan

For the Bangladesh match, ICC Academy, Dubai: Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir. (ANI)

