Madrid, Jul 9 (AP) Manuel Pellegrini agreed to coach Real Betis from next season on a two-year contract, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The 66-year-old Chilean manager led Manchester City to the English Premier League title in 2014.

Also Read | ENG 106/5 in 43 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 2: Windies Bowlers Claim Four Wickets Before Lunch.

Betis fired coach Joan “Rubi” Ferrer last month after an up-and-down season and is under interim coach Alexis Trujillo. It is in 14th place with four rounds left.

After coaching in South America, Pellegrini made the leap to European soccer when he took over Spanish club Villarreal in 2004. He turned the team into a serious competitor, reaching the Champions League semifinals in 2006 and finishing the Spanish league in second place in 2008.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Probable Line-ups for AVL vs MUN at Villa Park.

He's also coached Real Madrid, Málaga, West Ham, and in China. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)