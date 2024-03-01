Paris, Mar 1 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain's defensive worries deepened when Danilo Pereira was ruled out of Friday's match at Monaco because of a thigh injury sustained just a few days before a Champions League match at Real Sociedad.

The French league leader was already without captain Marquinhos after the center back injured his calf two weeks ago in a 2-0 win at Nantes.

PSG coach Luis Enrique has also worked around the season-long absence of Presnel Kimpembe, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Milan Skriniar has been out since early January with an ankle injury.

French media reported Friday that Pereira injured his thigh in training.

On Tuesday, PSG will be in Spain to play Real Sociedad in their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg game. The French champions got a goal from Kylian Mbappé en route to a 2-0 win in the first leg. (AP)

