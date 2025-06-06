London [UK], June 6 (ANI): England right-hand batter Phil Salt is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against West Indies on paternity leave, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Salt went back home after the Qualifier 1 in which his franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outclassed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in order to enter the final of the tournament. He rejoined the team during the early hours of Tuesday morning, the day on which the final was played.

Also Read | T20 Mumbai League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Season 3 of Twenty20 Competition.

Finally, after 18 years, it is party time for the Rajat Patidar-led side as a brilliant spell from Krunal Pandya and solid pace bowling from a trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal brought them their first-ever IPL title with a six-run win over the Punjab-based franchise at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the final, Salt was able to score only 16 runs off nine balls and finished the season with 403 runs in 13 matches of the competition which came at an average of 33.58 and at a strike rate of 175.98.

Also Read | TNPL 2025 Points table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9.

After winning the IPL 2025, Salt said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "It's an unbelievable feeling right now. I'll be honest with you, I don't quite know where I am at the minute. I've not had the most sleep, but [I'm] so proud of the boys." Asked if the baby had brought him luck, he said: "He did. I've got a lucky charm now. I'm over the moon."

Earlier on Tuesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads for the three T20 International matches against England from June 6-10 and another three matches against Ireland from June 12 to June 15.

Squad for T20Is against England: Shai Hope (Captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King (Vice Captain), Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.

England schedule for West Indies series:

June 6: First T20I, England vs West Indies at Chester-Le-Street, Durham

June 8: Second T20I, England vs West Indies at Bristol

June 10: Third T20I, England vs West Indies at Southampton. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)