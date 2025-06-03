The England Cricket's official shared a hilarious video on their X handle where some of the England cricketers, along with Jos Buttler, were spotted arriving on bicycle ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies national cricket team at The Oval in London. The reason for the mode of transport used by England cricketers was that a road outside the ground was closed. Meanwhile, the ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 toss has been delayed after the West Indies didn't arrive at the stadium as they were struck in the heavy traffic. ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Toss Delayed After West Indies National Cricket Team Gets Stuck in Heavy Traffic in London.

England Cricketers Arrive on Bicycles Ahead of ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025

Arriving at the ground in style 😎 Only one way to beat the road closures in London 😂 pic.twitter.com/2xrSPypnQD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 3, 2025

