New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Bengaluru Bulls registered a mammoth 54-24 victory against Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

With that win, the Bulls moved to third place on the points table, while also marking the end of the road for the Warriorz's PKL 12 campaign, as per a press release from PKL.

Alireza Mirzaian registered another Super 10, while Deepak Sankar recorded a High Five, rounding up an utterly dominant display for the Bulls. For the Warriorz, Himanshu Narwal was the only shining light with his Super 10.

The Bulls hit the ground running with Alireza Mirzaian setting the tone for them from the beginning. Vishwas opened the scoring for the Warriorz, but his side quickly found themselves in trouble. Aashish Malik got himself on the board, and Sanjay did the same with a tackle on the defensive end, giving their side an opening.

Alireza's two-point Do-Or-Die Raid, followed by a tackle by Satyappa Matti, helped the Bulls inflict the first 'ALL OUT' and establish a seven-point lead. Deepak Sankar also registered his first tackle - completing 50 tackle points in the PKL - to keep his team in the driver's seat, despite Himanshu Narwal and Phool Chandra keeping the scoreboard ticking for the Warriorz.

Vishwas S also chipped in for the Season 7 champions, but they didn't have an answer for Alireza Mirzaian as he completed his Super 10. A ten-point lead for the Bulls was soon extended to a massive sixteen-point lead as Alireza executed another 'ALL OUT' on Bengal Warriorz. Yogesh Dahiya also made his mark eventually, wrapping up a dominant first-half display for his team, with the score at 29-12.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half with Bengaluru Bulls well in front in this contest. Sanjay and Aashish Malik registered tackles before Phool Chandra did the same for Bengal Warriorz. Himanshu Narwal also did his best to try and close the gap, but there was no respite from the Bulls.

Aashish Malik was contributing on both ends of the mat, with Alireza carrying on his fine form on the attacking end. Deepak Sankar also bagged a couple of tackles, giving the Bulls a commanding twenty-point advantage with ten minutes to go.

For the Warriorz, Sandeep Saini contributed with a couple of tackles, including a Super tackle, with Himanshu Narwal also doing his best to find some momentum. However, their side were well behind the eight ball as the Bulls managed another 'ALL OUT', extending their lead to twenty three points.

The Bulls defence were relentless with Deepak Sankar completing his High Five. Ahmad Reza Asgari also registered his first points with a two-point raid, enabling his side to dish out a fourth 'ALL OUT'. He also made his mark with a tackle as the Bulls amassed fifty points, registering a humongous 54-24 win to eliminate Bengal Warriorz from playoff contention. (ANI)

