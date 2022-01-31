Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): UP Yoddha will aim for a victory against Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The Yoddha's, who are currently placed seventh in the league standings will be up against second-placed Bengaluru Bulls.

This game will not only play a critical role for UP Yoddha to keep chasing their play-off dreams this season but will also hold a crucial place in lifting their spirits after two back-to-back very narrow losses.

So far, Surender Gill has been the stand-out player for UP Yoddha, scoring crucial points and rescuing the team at multiple occasions. His performance has been complimented with good support from his fellow raiders Pardeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav.

UP Yoddha however will take the mat with a mental edge as the last time both the teams met, the Yoddha's crushed the Bulls 42-27.

Shrikant Jadav was the star performer scoring 15 points with able support from Surender Gill, Sumit, and Nitesh Kumar who added 5, 4, 3 points respectively.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha said, "The upcoming match is very important for us to keep chasing our play-off dreams. The boys worked hard to overcome the drawbacks we had in our last two encounters. Bengaluru Bulls are in a better position in the league standings but we will give our best to finish the game with 5 points."

Statistically in PKL, the two sides have met ten times with Yoddha's winning four times and losing six times.

The Yoddhas will go into the match after a 38-44 defeat against Puneri Paltan while Bengaluru Bulls will be riding on the back of another crushing defeat of 42-24 to Tamil Thalaivas. (ANI)

