Liverpool [UK], December 11 (ANI): Mohamed Salah scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, and ruin Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield.

The Egyptian powered a penalty past Emiliano Martinez after he had been brought down by Tyrone Mings. Liverpool dominated the match but struggled to find a breakthrough until Salah struck.

Also Read | Venezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The win leaves Liverpool in second on 37 points, one behind Manchester City, while Villa drop to 12th, on 19 points.

At Stamford Bridge, Jorginho scored two penalties, the second deep into stoppage time, as Chelsea came from behind to earn a dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi GP 2021: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton to Thrilling Pole for Title-Decider.

Chelsea stay third on 36 points, two behind leaders Manchester City. Leeds are 15th on 16 points.

Elsewhere at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta's men came out at the top against Southampton FC. This win for Arsenal came after two losses on the spin.

Alexandre Lacazette finished a brilliant team move for the opener before Martin Odegaard made it three in three, Gabriel heading home the third after the interval.

Arsenal move up to fifth on 26 points, a point behind West Ham United in fourth. Southampton stay 16th on 16 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)