Manchester [UK], October 2 (ANI): Andros Townsend scored for the second successive week to earn Everton a 1-1 draw at the Old Trafford, as Manchester United were denied the chance to go top of the Premier League (PL).

Townsend, who scored for Crystal Palace at the same venue last season, converted an Abdoulaye Doucoure pass at the end of a swift counter-attack started by Demarai Gray in the 65th minute.

Anthony Martial had put United ahead just before half-time when he curled home his first Premier League goal since February from a Bruno Fernandes pass.

Edinson Cavani had earlier been denied by Jordan Pickford, but the visitors had enjoyed first-half chances of their own with Townsend and Gray both going close.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 200th Premier League appearance as a second-half substitute, shortly before Townsend scored, but could not find a winner for the hosts.

Indeed it was Everton who came closest to claiming the three points when Yerry Mina found the net, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Both sides end the day on 14 points, level with leaders Liverpool, with second-placed United just ahead of the Toffees on goal difference. (ANI)

