Kolkata Knight Riders would aim a return to winning ways when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 49 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, October 3. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a setback in their journey to the playoffs as they were defeated by Punjab Kings in their last match, which was played at this very ground. They have been an inform side but the failure to capitalise on key moments during the Punjab game cost them the match and Eoin Morgan and his men would be very eager to not repeat the mistakes they did. VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List

They would be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have already been knocked out in the race for the playoffs. Well, on paper, things might be tilted in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour on paper but as they say, 'the most dangerous are the ones with nothing to lose' and that is the exact kind of threat that Sunrisers Hyderabad would pose. Since they are already in their way out of the competition, they might spoil the party for some of the sides in contention to make the top four. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) can be picked as your KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team wicketkeeper.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Kane Williamson (SRH), Nitish Rana (KKR) and Kane Williamson (SRH) can be the batsmen in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Jason Holder (SRH) and Sunil Narine (KKR) can be picked as the three all-rounders in this side.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) and Tim Southee (KKR), Rashid Khan (SRH) can be the three bowlers in the team.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Nitish Rana (KKR), Kane Williamson (SRH), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Jason Holder (SRH) , Sunil Narine (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) and Tim Southee (KKR). VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) can be your captain for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy team, while Rashid Khan (SRH) can be elected as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).