London [UK], November 8 (ANI): West Ham United end Liverpool's long unbeaten run with a 3-2 win on Sunday at the London Stadium that puts them above the Merseysiders in third place in the Premier League (PL) table.

Pablo Fornals' breakaway goal and Kurt Zouma's first West Ham goal were enough to see the Hammers come out on top in an open-ended second half after Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick had cancelled out Alisson Becker's own-goal early in the first half.

Also Read | IND vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42.

Divock Origi swept in a second on the turn to give Liverpool hope of rescuing something, but West Ham kept their nerve to take the three points. The victory puts West Ham on 23 points, one ahead of Liverpool, who drop to fourth. Liverpool went into this game looking to set a new club record of 26 games unbeaten.

At Emirates Stadium, Emile Smith Rowe scored in his third successive league match as Arsenal moved up to fifth with a 1-0 win against 10-man Watford. Watford slip to the 17th spot with 10 points.

Also Read | PAK vs SCO Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik Shine With Bat As Pakistan Maintain Winning Streak With 72-Run Victory Over Scotland.

Elsewhere at the Goodison Park, Antonio Conte's first match as Tottenham Hotspur head coach ended in a goalless draw against Everton. After ending a run of three successive defeats, Everton sit 11th on 15 points, one behind ninth-placed Spurs.

At Elland Road, Harvey Barnes's stunning first-half goal earned Leicester City a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. The point moves Leeds up to 15th on 11 points, four points behind Leicester, who drop to 12th. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)