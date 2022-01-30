New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Manipur's Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh for creating a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute.

Niranjoy Singh, who was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute.

While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "I have a question for the youth of this country that how many push-ups can they do in one go? What I am going to tell you will definitely surprise you. 24-year old Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur has done 109 push-ups in a minute and has created a new record."

"For Niranjoy, breaking a record is not a new thing. He earlier created a world record of doing the maximum number of knuckle push-ups in one minute. So, I hope that people of this country will get inspiration from him and adopt physical fitness," he added.

The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal. (ANI)

