Hautacam (France), Jul 17 (AP) Tadej Pogacar powered to an impressive stage win on the first day in the Pyrenees to take back the Tour de France yellow jersey on Thursday.

On a day when many wondered if he would suffer any ill effects from his crash the day before, Pogacar showed none and put himself in prime position for his fourth Tour victory with a break on the stage-ending climb to Hautacam.

Also Read | Hugo Ekitike Transfer News: Here’s All You Need to Know On Liverpool’s Opening Bid For French Striker Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

He finished more than two minutes ahead of main rival Jonas Vingegaard.

Hautacam is the resort overlooking Lourdes and Stage 12 must have felt like a pilgrimage for all the riders. Ben Healy, who wore the yellow jersey for two stages, finished well behind on a brutal day for the Irish rider.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Manchester Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Emirates Old Trafford.

In 2022, Vingegaard dominated Pogacar at Hautacam on his way to his first Tour victory. But the Danish rider is now 3 ½ minutes behind his main rival in the general classification. (AP) AM

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)