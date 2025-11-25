New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): In good news for the Indian cricket team, injured Shreyas Iyer has started his training and rehabilitation. Iyer confirmed this news by sharing a story on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The star batter suffered a spleen laceration during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25. Iyer had awkwardly landed while completing a catch. The Indian cricketer immediately left the field and was later admitted to the ICU.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later confirmed that Iyer had sustained a blunt-force abdominal injury, causing a laceration to his spleen, resulting in internal bleeding.

Iyer subsequently underwent a minor procedure to treat his internal bleeding and was later discharged from the hospital after his condition stabilised.

The right-handed batter returned to India from Australia in November. Since returning home, Iyer had been under the regular medical supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Meawhile, Shryeas has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa at home. The India vs South Africa ODI series will begin on November 30 in Ranchi.

KL Rahul has been named as the stand-in captain for the Men in Blue in the absence of designated ODI skipper Shubman Gill.

Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test against the Proteas in Kolkata and is currently undergoing medical assessment in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return after the Australia series. Ruturaj Gaikwad also makes a comeback following an outstanding India A series against South Africa A, where he scored 210 runs in three matches at an exceptional average of 105, including a century and a half-century.

India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel. (ANI)

