Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Premier League has successfully concluded a week-long programme of fan and community engagement in India, marking the League's first major initiative in the country since the opening of its Mumbai office earlier this year. The activities featured former Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United striker Michael Owen. They highlighted the Premier League's sustained commitment to its loyal Indian fanbase and to the development of grassroots football in the country. The week kicked off with Premier League Live, a fan park screening at the NESCO Centre supported by the League's official broadcast partner JioStar, with more than 1,000 passionate fans in attendance. The event brought the Premier League matchday experience to fans in Mumbai, featuring live coverage of multiple matches, including Leeds vs. Tottenham, Manchester United vs. Sunderland, and Arsenal vs. West Ham, before concluding with the featured game, where Chelsea hosted defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Fans in attendance got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take pictures with the iconic Premier League Trophy and try their hand at football-themed interactive experiences, while enjoying live music, food, drink and much more - all adding to the authentic football-watching experience. Former England international Owen added some stardust to the event and was joined by Indian cricketer and Liverpool fan Sanju Samson, futher adding to the excitement of the fans.

Hours before the screening, Owen and Samson indulged in a unique cross-sport challenge. Samson stepped up to take penalty kicks against Owen, while the former England striker demonstrated his sporting versatility by bowling and batting against Samson. Highlights of the entertaining duel were shared across the official Star Sports and Premier League social media channels, giving fans a glimpse of the fun face-off. Later in the week, supporters of Owen's three former Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United - got the opportunity to interact with the player at a fan meet-and-greet, where he took part in a question-and-answer session, fun quiz and took photos with hundreds in attendance. The week's activities concluded with the Premier League Community Coach Development Programme in collaboration with the British Council, which builds on the League's longstanding commitment to developing grassroots football in India. Led by coaches from the Premier League, Brentford and Newcastle United, the programme provided expert training to 27 community coaches, helping to expand access to football across India. Michael Owen said, as quoted from a press release, "I am delighted to have been a part of this Premier League week of activity in Mumbai. It was amazing to see everybody's love for the League and football as a whole here. The fan screening event was incredible - the energy, passion and knowledge of the fans was something I will take back with me." "India has been a really important part of the Premier League's international community work for nearly 20 years, and seeing the Coach Development Programme was inspiring. It was great to hear about the coaches' journeys, and I have no doubt that their involvement in this programme will help them make an even greater impact on grassroots football in communities across India," he added. The three-day programme included a showcase event at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai, which was attended by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who met the local coaches as they put their new skills into action with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation. The community coaches involved in the programme travelled from across India to take part, having all played a key role in the League's community development efforts in the country to date. For nearly two decades, the League and the British Council have collaborated to train over 41,000 football coaches, referees, and educators, benefiting more than 2.2 million children and young people across 29 countries.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said, "Sport is a powerful driver of inclusion and opportunity. At the British Council, we are celebrating 18 years of partnership with the Premier League to inspire young people, upskill coaches and support children's wellbeing." "Together, we have grown community football in India by equipping coaches, referees and educators with the skills needed to create safe, inclusive, and inspiring spaces for children. By developing skills in coaches, we are empowering young people to grow, learn, and thrive through sport," Barrett added. Other special guests at the community showcase event included representatives from the British High Commission, highlighting the League's ongoing role in strengthening UK-India cultural and sporting relations. Through a combination of fan engagement and community-focused initiatives, and following the opening of an office in Mumbai, the Premier League has reinforced its commitment to India as a key part of its global strategy. It will continue to work with key partners, including JioStar, to engage with fans and local communities in the future. (ANI)

