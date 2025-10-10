The England women's national cricket team are all set to clash swords with the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The competition has been pretty balanced so far with most teams having opened their register. The ENG-W vs SL-W ODI match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 11, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of this fixture, both Bangladesh and New Zealand have played a match each. New Zealand Women Defeat Bangladesh Women by 100 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Brooke Halliday, Bowlers Help White Ferns Secure Opening Victory Of Campaign.

England Women have secured a comfortable victory in their last match against Bangladesh Women. They have now won two games in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they defeated South Africa Women in the first game. Currently they are at the second place in the points table and would want two points to move up the table to the first place. Sri Lanka Women meanwhile are yet to win a match in the competition. They lost the first game against Sri Lanka and the second game against Australia got washed out due to rain, they will look to give their best in search of two points.

ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG-W).

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Vishmi Gunaratne (SL-W).

All-Rounders: Heather Knight (ENG-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W).

Bowlers: Linsey Smith (ENG-W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W). Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W). ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Who Will Win ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

England Women have won two games so far in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and they are a strong contender for the title. They have a power-packed batting lineup and their bowling has delivered so far. In Sophie Ecclestone, they have a crafty spinner who can use the conditions of India in their favour. All these reasons keep the stocks lopsides in favour of England and as a result, Sri Lanka Women will have to wait longer to get their first victory.

