London [UK], January 2 (ANI): Two goals from Manuel Lanzini, including a sensational first strike, helped West Ham United edge a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors scored two goals in quick succession through Michail Antonio and Lanzini. Antonio slid in to convert a teasing cross from Said Benrahma on 22 minutes and three minutes later, Lanzini fired in off the crossbar after showing superb skill in the area. Lanzini then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after a handball by Luka Milivojevic.

Palace piled on the pressure after the break and substitute Michael Olise almost led a dramatic late fightback when he crossed for Odsonne Edouard to finish on 83 minutes before he scored a free-kick very late on. Palace are 11th on 23 points, while West Ham are fifth with 34 points, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

At Vicarage Road, Davinson Sanchez scored a stoppage-time winner as Tottenham Hotspur closed the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to two points with a 1-0 victory against Watford.

Spurs are in sixth but have two matches in hand on Arsenal. Watford stay 17th with 13 points, two points clear of the relegation zone. (ANI)

