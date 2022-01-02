India and South Africa will take on each other in the 2nd Test 2022 at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. After winning the first Test match by 113 runs, the Indian team is all set to begin their battle for the second Test match. A win here would simply mean that Virat Kohli and men have conquered the series. India already leads the series by 1-0 and Virat Kohli and men would be looking to get to 2-0. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather updates for all five days of the Test match. Also, have a look at the pitch report in the latter part of the article. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal & Others Sweat It Out Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video).

So the second Test 2021 begins on January 3, 2022. Now the day 1 will only bring good conditions for the game. However, on Day 2, we could have rains that could hamper the match post-tea. An evening thunderstorm is on the cards for the Day 2 of the game. On day 3, we could have a detailed start due to an early morning thunderstorm. Day 4 will also be cloudy with a thunderstorm. An afternoon thunderstorm on Day 5 will hamper the proceedings of the game first.

Weather Report:

Weather Report for 2nd Test 2022 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The deck at the Wanderers in South Africa will be keeping the batsmen on their toes. The pitch will be quite a lively one and will be bowling and will assist the pacers during the game.

