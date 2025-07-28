New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated chess player Divya Deshmukh for winning the FIDE Women's World Cup in Georgia, saying the youngster's achievement underlines the abundance of talent in the country.

Deshmukh achieved the feat with a tie-break win over seasoned compatriot Koneru Humpy.

"My heartiest congratulations to Divya Deshmukh who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup, that too, at a very young age of nineteen. Koneru Humpy being the runner up, both the finalists of the chess world championship were from India. This underlines the abundance of talent in our country, especially among women," the President wrote on X.

The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

Murmu conveyed deep appreciation to Humpy for sustaining excellence throughout her illustrious career.

"I am sure that both these women champions will continue to bring greater glories and inspire our youth," she added.

