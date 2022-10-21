Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): One of India's best brains in kabaddi, coach Ram Mehar Singh has the Gujarat Giants in their stride as they look to bring home their first Pro Kabaddi League title.

For Singh, who has won two Gold medals in kabaddi at the Asian Games, ambition and belief are keys to success.

"I like to talk from my heart, and I'll say this: the team is here to win and not make up the numbers. I don't get much sleep during a season as my mind is constantly working to satisfy my hunger for victory," Singh asserted in an official statement released by Gujarat Giants.

The Arjuna Award winner, who has joined the Gujarat Giants from season 9, has two outstanding players -Rakesh and Captain Chandran Ranjit - he can use. Singh is naturally eager to build on the fact that the duo is scoring points.

"Captain Chandran Ranjit has been outstanding over the years and I keep telling him to just play his natural game. If he continues to play his natural game, it will automatically have an impact on the team. And it's also fantastic news that Rakesh is in excellent form," he added.

Singh, who is known to be an astute tactician, explained that one of the things he wants his players to understand is that the mat isn't a friend of reputation.

"In my view, my players are fit, they have trained well, and they can perform better than Naveen or Pardeep or any of the big names. And even if they drop a point, another will come by soon. And if that doesn't happen either, then there is always a next match, one can work hard and improve every day. Mistakes happen, but it is important to work on that and ensure it doesn't happen again," he added.

"When I am trying to motivate my players, I tell them that there is nothing more important than work. If you train to the best of your abilities, you will excel," Singh said.

The veteran coach also had a word of praise for the Pro Kabaddi League, which is in its ninth season now.

"The Pro Kabaddi League has made the sport of kabaddi grow by leaps and bounds. You will not be able to find a city where the sport is not played nowadays, it is so popular. Even the top metros are playing kabaddi after the PKL happened and we're probably the second most popular sport after cricket," he signed off, walking over to his team in training, ahead of their next game against Haryana Steelers on Saturday. (ANI)

