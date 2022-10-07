Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC are all set to take on PKL Season 2 winners U Mumba to kick off Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

This edition, which will be conducted at three venues - Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, marks a special occasion as fans will be welcomed back to the stadium after a gap of three years.

Expressing his excitement for the season, Dabang Delhi KC Captain Naveen Kumar said, "We are the Defending Champions so we are confident that we will perform well in this season as well. I used to play for the team earlier as a player and now I will still play for the team as a Captain. I will have to take our team forward. A person gets stronger with responsibility so I will keep my responsibilities in mind and play well this season."

Meanwhile, the home team (Bengaluru Bulls) Captain for the first leg of the tournament spoke about the inclusion of star raider Vikash Kandola in his team, Mahender Singh said, "Vikash is a good raider and he has performed in the previous seasons of Pro Kabaddi League. We have a lot of expectations from him. I hope that he plays well this season and helps us win many matches."

Speaking about PKL season 9 opening doors to fans and the key aspects behind the growth of the League, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "Fans and the spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season. The main focus of the League has been the fans and there is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans. And to succeed with the fans, we have to provide high-quality competition, which has been one of our key focal points. A league model which can be continually bettered has also been one of the key elements behind the success of the league."

The blockbuster opening day will witness more action post the Dabang Delhi K.C. - U Mumba game as Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will resume their rivalry in the southern derby in Match No. 2 and the Jaipur Pink Panthers will have an edge-of-the-seat contest with U.P. Yoddhas in the last match of the day. (ANI)

