Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Mashal Sports, organisers of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), on Tuesday announced the return of PKL with Season 8 scheduled to commence from December 22.

The player auctions for the season were conducted on August 29th - 31st, 2021 in Mumbai. Keeping the health and safety of the players and all stakeholders in mind, this year the league will be held without spectators, at a single venue in Bengaluru, moving away from the traditional caravan format.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Denied Clear No-Ball Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Match, Fans React (Watch Video).

Speaking on the return of PKL Season 8, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League said: "We are very privileged that Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will be hosted in Karnataka, especially as this state is very significant geography for kabaddi and PKL fans in India. Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8."

Welcoming the league to Karnataka, the honourable Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai said: "Kabaddi is a genuine indigenous sport of India and very popular in Karnataka. We welcome and support the conduct of forthcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 8 in our state."

Also Read | DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer Shine in Delhi Capitals’ Win.

The league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialised safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a biosecure bubble, a first for any professional indoor contact sports league in India.

Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (SSN) and Disney+Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)