Wiaan Mulder has been in terrific form in Test cricket and he makes it better in the Zimbabwe vs England second Test match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. After Keshav Maharaj got ruled out of the series due to injury, Mulder was handed captaincy. He lived up to the responsibility as he scored a double century and became the third player overall to score a double century in Test captaincy debut. Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? Know All About South African Batter Who Became Youngest Cricketer To Score A 150 in Test Cricket.

Wiaan Mulder Becomes Third Player to Score Double Century On Test Captaincy Debut

Wiaan Mulder brings up a sensational double century! 💪🔥 An absolutely phenomenal innings, showcasing pure class and composure on Day 1 of this second Test. 🇿🇦 Take a bow, skipper! 👏🏏 #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/W5qpPk6sxd — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 6, 2025

