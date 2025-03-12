Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Mumbai will host a PSA event from March 24 to 28, pitting India's top squash players like Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh against their overseas rivals.

The USD 40,000 prize money Indian Open, to be held at the indoor courts of Bombay Gymkhana, will see participation of players from countries like Egypt, Canada, Malaysia and Japan.

Besides Tandon and Anahat, other Indian players set to take part are Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, and Akanksha Salunkhe.

The event will mark the return of a top squash tournament in the country after 2018, when Mumbai hosted the CCI International -- a PSA World Tour Silver tournament, a release from title sponsors JSW Sports said.

Starting in August 2024, PSA (Professional Squash Association) replaced World Tour tournaments with new PSA World Events, comprising new tournament-tiers -- Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper. The Indian Open will be a copper event.

A full-glass outdoor court has been set up for the quarterfinal, semifinal and final, creating a thrilling spectator experience, the JSW said.

India No.1 Ramit Tandon said, "It's always special to compete at home, and having a PSA event like the Indian Open in India is a huge boost for the sport.

"The level of competition is right up there, and it's a great opportunity for Indian players to test themselves against the best. With squash making its Olympic debut at LA28, events like these are crucial in building momentum and inspiring the next generation.”

PSA CEO Alex Gough welcomed the return of a PSA tournament to India.

“Hosting world-class events on home soil not only helps Indian players compete at the highest level but also strengthens the squash ecosystem,” he said.

“By bringing elite competitions to India, we are creating a pathway for young players to develop, grow the fan base, and ensure the sport continues to thrive,” he said in the release.

