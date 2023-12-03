Le Havre (France), Dec 3 (AP) French league leader Paris Saint-Germain says midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who left the pitch on stretcher during PSG's 2-0 win at Le Havre on Sunday, has damaged his right shoulder.

The club said in a statement that Ruiz suffered a “dislocation of the right shoulder, without fracture.”

Also Read | PKL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: Check Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Team Standings With Score Difference.

PSG added that Ruiz will undergo further tests in the coming days to assess how long he will be sidelined.

Ruiz, who was replaced after just eight minutes on Sunday, could miss PSG's final Champions League group game at leader Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 13. PSG will advance if it beats Dortmund, which has already secured its place in the round of 16. (AP)

Also Read | Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)