Paris [France], December 15 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said they are still in the race and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title this season but stressed that his team will have to keep improving.

PSG are currently placed in the third position on the Ligue 1 table with 28 points, only one point behind the table-toppers Lille.

"We're still in the race, and the favourites. It's the demands of Paris Saint-Germain that require that. We're our own biggest source of pressure on the squad, the level of expectation is so high. We have dropped points along the way, that's our fault. We can do better, and we'll have to do that to be champions," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

In the previous game, PSG were beaten by Lyon 1-0 on Monday. Tuchel said the team was not ready mentally to play a "high-level game".

"I hope everyone has understood that we didn't do enough against Lyon. We have played a lot of high-pressure games in the Champions League, and perhaps after qualifying, we had a moment of relaxation. I didn't see that, and I should have rotated the squad more. I wanted to emphasise continuity, but we weren't ready mentally to play a high-level game," he said.

However, Tuchel is confident that PSG will put more intensity in the coming match against Lorient.

"It's an important match tomorrow, and we absolutely have to kickstart with a win. We have more injuries, there's tiredness, physical and mental...I have to put out the best possible XI and above all that they'll be able to put more intensity into the game than against Lyon," Tuchel said.

PSG will take on Lorient on Thursday. (ANI)

