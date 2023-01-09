Paris [France], January 9 (ANI): The Qatari owners of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking forward to invest in a Premier League club.

As per Sky Sports, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and chairman of Qatar Sports Investments met Daniel Levy, who is the executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur last week in a London hotel.

Also Read | SA20 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get South Africa’s Franchise T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Al Khelaifi is also the president of the European Club Association and Levy is a member of its executive board.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the owners of Paris-Saint-Germain and a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga and they are determined to invest in more clubs this year.

Also Read | Oxford United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Online, FA Cup 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of FA Cup Third Round Football Match in Indian Time?.

300-plus clubs worldwide are a part of multi-club ownership groups. QSI's only interests are in PSG and Braga currently. But with 2023 having started, QSI is looking forward to this year as one of the ambitious strategic acquisitions.

Notably, owners of top English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool are seeking investors or buyers for their clubs. QSI is also looking for football investment opportunities around the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)