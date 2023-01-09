Arsenal have been flying high in the English Premier League and currently hold a five-point lead on the top of the table. The Gunners begin their FA Cup journey with an away tie against Oxford United where they will be looking to avoid a giant killing by the hosts. Oxford United are 15th in League One and are not having the best of campaigns. They have managed to defeat a Premier League opposition once in the FA Cup and that came way back in 2015/16 against Swansea City. They will be keen to capitalize on the home advantage and we have seen some huge upsets in this competition in the past. Arsenal have been the most successful team in the FA Cup and have already won the title once under Mikel Arteta. Oxford United versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester City 4–0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2022–23: Riyad Mahrez Scores Again As Cityzens Clinch Easy Win in Third Round Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kyle Joseph and Sam Baldock will not feature for Oxford and the duo will join Marcus Browne on the sidelines who is a long-term absentee. 18-year-old forward Galtin O’Donkor is pushing for a start but Matt Taylor is likely to get the nod. Tyler Goodrham is the offensive outlet of this team and his runs on the left flank could prove to be crucial for the hosts. Sam Long at the heart of defence has a busy day at office with the Gunners in fine form.

Arsenal will make several changes to the starting eleven with fringe players getting an opportunity. Emil Smith Rower will be eager to impress Mikel Arteta after missing several games due to an injury. Eddie Nketiah will lead the attack with Mohamed Elneny playing the most advanced of a three-man midfield which also features Albert Lokonga and Fabio Vieira.

It should be routine win for Arsenal with the visitors scoring a few goals this evening. AC Milan 2–2 Roma, Serie A 2022–23: Tammy Abraham Rescues Point for Visitors With Late Goal (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Oxford United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Oxford United vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford. The FA Cup match will take place on January 10, 2023 (Monday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Oxford United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Oxford United vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports channels since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Oxford United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Oxford United vs Arsenal match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).