Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI): The remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9-24 before the Pakistan men's side departure for Manchester from the UAE capital on June 25.

There will be six double-headers - five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21, when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. The Eliminator 2 match will be played on June 22 and the final on June 24.

On June 9, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in what will be the 15th match of the tournament.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in an official release that since its inception in 2016, the HBL PSL has embraced and overcome numerous challenges, "only to emerge as a stronger and competitive league year-on-year".

"The enhancement and credibility of the PSL brand remain critical to the PCB and I am pleased that we have continued to take decisive actions in the face of ongoing pressures and major challenges outside of our control over the last 10 days. Everyone has worked tirelessly to find solutions and a way forward, and I am delighted that we are now in a position to announce the complete schedule," he said.

"There was a consensus between the PCB and the franchises that it was imperative to complete the remaining matches in 2021 so that we have a clean 2022 for HBL PSL 7. Now, after overcoming all obstacles through due diligence and careful planning, I believe we have collectively achieved the desired objective that was set in March following the postponement," he added.

The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar.

United and Qalandars resumed training on Wednesday evening, while the other four sides will start training from Thursday. Players and player support personnel, who have completed the mandatory seven-day room isolation and returned three negative tests, are allowed to integrate with their sides and participate in training sessions.

To make this schedule work in the best interest of the event, players, commercial partners, and franchises, the PCB, in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has agreed to delay the departure of the Pakistan men's side players and players support personnel from Abu Dhabi to June 25.

The side will arrive in Manchester from where they will be transported to Derby for the mandatory room isolation period and training session. The side will move to Cardiff on July 6 where the first ODI will be played on July 8. (ANI)

