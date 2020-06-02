Sports News | PSL Facing Economic Crisis, Some Team Owners Looking to Exit: Akhtar

Karachi, Jun 2 (PTI) Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams.

Appearing on a television show, Akhtar also claimed he didn't see the Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place for the next 16 to 18 months.

Also Read | Liverpool Shares Videos of Fans Celebrating UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Win, Says â€˜Remember to Stay Safeâ€™.

"I know some people wouldn't like to hear this but some owners are looking to sell their franchisees. I would be more than happy to provide financial and non-monetary support to keep the PSL alive and to thrive,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had to suspend the fifth edition of the PSL in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the final stage of the event remaining.

Also Read | Badminton Association of India Recommends Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Sameer Verma for Arjuna Awards 2020.

The board was also forced to organise some matches in Karachi and Lahore before empty stadiums because of the virus after the league was held completely for the first time in Pakistan since its launch in 2016.

"I think if we do the math, the PSL can't be held before 16 to 18 months. The World Cup will also take probably after eight months because time is needed for the Coronavirus issue to settle down.

"The thing is if there is no proper cricket until say September, how can the PSL be held in four months? I don't think the board can ask for money from the franchisees in this situation. As far as I know some franchises are already ready to sell their brand. They have offers," Akhtar claimed.

The former fast bowler claimed he will not allow the PSL to die and he will come forward with financial and other support to help save the T20 league.

"I will make sure that the PSL thrives and stays alive and it gets big brands to make progress,” he added.

He also didn't agree with suggestions that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) was working behind the scenes to get the World T20 Cup in Australia postponed and instead hold the Indian Premier League in its window in October-November.

"I don't think the ICC, Cricket Australia or BCCI can do anything about it. This decision will come from the Australian government. The policies of the Australian government will decide when the World T20 is held.

"And I know for the Australian government the health of their people is first without paying heed to other forces."

Akhtar said the Australian government will not take decisions based on what the BCCI wants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)