Liverpool [UK], July 23 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has compared the first season of Christian Pulisic with former Blues legend Eden Hazard.

His remark came as Chelsea stumbled to a 3-5 loss against Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday (local time).

Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares 1000th Post on Instagram, Thanks Fans for Showering Love and Support.

Pulisic scored and provided an assist after coming off the bench during the second half in the match against Liverpool.

"He is hugely important. He has had that impact. I was here for Eden's first year and it's not easy to come into the Premier League, even for Eden in that first year, and adapt to the Premier League. Christian has had his moments of that. Since midseason, he's had a really good patch, since the restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the FA Cup semi-final when he is flying," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, Manchester Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs WI 3rd Test 2020 at Old Trafford Stadium.

"Today he comes on and has 40 minutes, which is great for the injury to feel confident with it and shows the quality that he has been showing. He's so young, he has got such natural talent. He scores goals, he creates goals and he is a big player for us. Delighted to see him come through fit. Clearly he will be a big player for us in these next few games but going forward as well," he added.

21-year-old Pulisic has scored nine league goals and provided four assists in 24 games.

Liverpool had three goals in the first half against Chelsea as Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored for the home team.

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud managed to peg one goal back for the side, and at half-time Liverpool led 3-1.

In the second half, Roberto Firmino made it 4-1 as he registered a goal in the 55th minute of the match.

However, six minutes later, Tammy Abraham scored a goal for the Blues, making the scoreline 4-2.

Christian Pulisic then registered another goal in the 73rd minute, making the scoreline 4-3, and ensuring that the match was heading towards an interesting finish.

However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the final nail in the coffin as he registered the fifth goal for Liverpool in the 84th minute of the match, giving the Reds a 5-3 win.

The Blues have 63 points from 37 matches and the team would be looking to finish in the top four to seek qualification for the Champions League.

Chelsea will now take on Wolves in their final match of the season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)