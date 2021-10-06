Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) The Pune edition of the 'Coach Education Scholarship Programme', which is a part of the legacy programme of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, concluded here on Wednesday.

The programme, an effort to educate and nurture more female coaches at the grassroots, was kicked off in Mumbai with 21 participants.

The Pune edition of the programme saw an increased participation of 24 women from across Maharashtra, a media release stated.

The 24 aspiring coaches undertook the 'e-licence coaching' course on both the practical as well as the theoretical aspects of the game.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said, "The programme signifies a positive intent in creating a platform for equality as it will help women from the local community engage themselves in football and thus encourage many young girls to play the game."

Indian national team player Bala Devi, who attended the event as the star guest had words of inspiration for the participants.

"This coaching programme is an extremely important initiative for the future generations. All of you (the women being trained in this programme) hold the keys to nurture the stars of tomorrow," said Bala Devi.

The upcoming edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India between October 11 and October 28, 2022.

