Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Maharashtra has long been known as a hotbed for Kabaddi and will have the second-most representation in season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Carrying forward the state's rich heritage in the sport are U Mumba and Puneri Paltan -- both former PKL champions.

The commencement of Season 12 will see the return of this classic Maharashtrian rivalry. Traditionally, both sides have been regular contenders at the business end of the tournament, and as always, expectations are high to go one better this season.

The latest chapter of this rivalry will unfold on September 18 in Jaipur at the historic Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium -- the same venue that hosted the league's 1000th match in 2024. The clash will feature PKL's most successful captain, Sunil Kumar of U Mumba, against star raider Aslam Inamdar who leads Puneri Paltan. Inamdar guided Puneri Paltan to the season 10 trophy, becoming the first Maharashtrian captain to win PKL.

Further heightening the contest is the presence of Kabaddi legend Ajay Thakur as coach of Puneri Paltan, while U Mumba is guided by head coach Anil Chaprana, who will be rejoining the side as the top boss after a season as the assistant coach.

Back from injury and eager to make his mark, Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar said, as quoted by PKL press release, "Being born and raised in Maharashtra, it was always my dream to represent the state in Kabaddi. Playing for Puneri Paltan and becoming champions has been one of the proudest moments of my career. To once again stand on such a big stage in the PKL and represent where I come from is a very special feeling for me."

Looking ahead to the season, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar shared, "Maharashtra has always been a powerhouse of Kabaddi, and this shows how big the sport truly is here. For me, to lead U Mumba--a team with such a strong legacy and talented players--is a matter of immense pride. We have prepared with full focus and determination, and our goal this season is to go beyond the playoffs and bring the trophy back to Mumbai."

U Mumba's head coach, Anil Chaprana, added, "It is a matter of great pride for me to return as head coach of U Mumba. This team has entrusted me with responsibility once again, and that fills me with excitement and determination. My focus is on instilling discipline, fearlessness, and a never-give-up attitude in the players so they give their best in every match. With hard work and commitment, I am confident we will make the fans proud."

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur expressed: "Transitioning from being a player to taking on a full-time coaching role is both a challenge and a privilege. Having played Kabaddi for many years, I now want to use that experience to bring out the best in this new generation of players. Coaching a big team from Maharashtra is a proud moment for me, and I am committed to helping the players perform to their fullest potential."

Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, PKL, said, "Maharashtra has always been a hotbed of Indian Kabaddi, with iconic players and passionate fans from the state elevating the sport through their energy and commitment. The fact that there are 32 players from Maharashtra -- the second-highest from any state -- playing in PKL this season is a testament to that strength. What makes it even more special is that Maharashtra is uniquely represented by two fantastic PKL teams, further fueling local pride. The upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League is going to be the most competitive season and we can assure that the fans are in for a treat, with the Maharashtrian players in the thick of things."

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have built PKL into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage, the PKL press release added.

The league stage of PKL 12 will kick off with blockbuster clashes between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, followed by Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on August 29. (ANI)

