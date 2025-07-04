Astana, Jul 4 (PTI) Indian lifter Pungni Tara delivered a commendable performance to clinch the silver medal in the youth girls 44kg contest at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Friday.

Tara lifted a total of 141kg (60kg+81kg) on the opening day of the tournament.

Her 81kg clean and jerk effort fetched her the gold medal in the section.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.

