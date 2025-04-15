Jhansi, Apr 15 (PTI) Punjab defeated Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final to win the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Division 'A' here on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh secured the third position after beating Manipur 5-1.

Also Read | Lowest Totals Defended in IPL: A Look at List of Low Scores Successfully Defended By Teams in Indian Premier League.

In the final match, Jugraj Singh (30th, 49th minutes) scored a brace while Jaskaran Singh (38th) and Maninder Singh (46th) were the other goal getters for Punjab.

Pratap Lakra (28th) scored the lone goal for MP.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma To Have Stand at Wankhede Stadium Named After Him; MCA Makes Big Decision at 86th Annual General Meeting.

In the 3rd-4th place match, Kushwaha Sourabh Anand (29th, 49th), Sharda Nand Tiwari (35th), Deep Atul (48th) and Shivam Anand (60th) scored for UP.

Moirangthem Rabichandran Singh (45th) got the consolation goal for Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)