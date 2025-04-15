T20 cricket in general and the Indian Premier League in particular has been a batsman's den. In this format, high scores are seen in almost every game. But, the drama begins when it is a low-scoring encounter, like the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match. Teams that put on low totals, something below 140 end up on almost all occasions on the losing side. So far, no side has managed to win a game after scoring less than a hundred in the first innings. However, in only a few instances, scores just above 100 have been successfully defended. ‘Shreyas Iyer vs KKR’ Punjab Kings’ Post Backfires After Their Captain Falls for Two-Ball Duck Against Former Team in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Recently, the Indian Premier League has been one played in batting friendly wickets. But, this hasn't been the case always. Back in the initial years, there were some memorable matches were lowing scoring encounters were observed which became dramatic with the regular fall of wickets in tricky pitches. Read below to see the top five defendable scores in IPL history.

Lowest Totals Successfully Defended in IPL History:

Winning Team Score Losing Team Year RCB 106/2 CSK 2013 KXIP (Now PBKS) 106/2 RCB 2015 CSK 116/9 KXIP 2009 SRH 118 MI 2018 PBKS 119/8 MI 2009

The lowest scores defended to date in the IPL was long back in 2013 when arch-rivals RCB and CSK locked horns. RCB won the game in Bengaluru. Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), who are today defending a low total of 111 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders were successful in defending two low scores of the top five. In 2016, they defended 106 runs, which was however in 10 overs against RCB. In a 20-over match, they defended 119 runs against MI. Punjab Kings need the same motivation in the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

