Kalyani, Dec 26 (PTI) Punjab FC began their I-League campaign with a 2-0 win over debutants Rajasthan United who were left with just nine men before their maiden match following a confusion in the registration of amateur players.

Punjab had the majority of the possession throughout the ill-tempered match and they were on the verge of scoring in the 11th minute but Rajasthan goalkeeper Vishal Joon made a brilliant save.

The resistance from Rajasthan wilted as Kurtis Guthrie took advantage of a mix-up between Joon and Anil Chawan in the 27th minute and headed the ball over the goalkeeper to give Punjab FC the lead.

The second half began with another offensive surge from the Punjab team as they continued their hunt for another goal.

Punjab coach Ashley Westwood was shown a yellow card in the 65th minute and there were some heated exchange of words off the pitch between the referees and the bench players.

Some people in the stands were also shown the red card as play was halted. Punjab Midfielder C K Vineeth also had to go from the bench after being shown the red card in the 68th minute.

Punjab had another big chance in the 76th minute as substitute Aakash Sangwan made a perfect cross to find Kurtis Owen who, however, could not connect it properly.

Punjab found their second goal in the 90th minute as Maheson Singh Tongbram's corner found Sangwan who directed it towards the goal and Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam very cheekily took the final touch on the ball to seal the game for his team.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan United were left to play their maiden I-League match against Punjab FC with just nine players, instead of 11, due to the confusion over the registration of amateurs.

The Jaipur-based side, which had made it to the I-League after winning the qualifying tournament in October, acknowledged that the situation arose due to "errant decision making" by the club.

After winning the Qualifiers, Rajasthan United had released many players to sign better ones for the I-League, and the AIFF allowed the club to rope in amateur players till December 31 before the January window kicks in when they can take in professionals.

The club had no way to sign professional players after winning the I-League Qualifiers as the June-August transfer window (for professional players) had already ended by then.

According to the club, the AIFF issued a statement on December 21 saying that only those amateur players who got signed on or before August 31 can play till December 31, which meant that the new signings of Rajasthan United cannot play in the I-League. The winter transfer window begins only on January 1.

Rajasthan United said the All India Football Federation refused its request to postpone the match to January when they can have enough players with new signings. It also took a dig at their opponents -- Punjab FC -- for refusing to play the match later.

The AIFF, on its part, said it had acted as per rules which were approved by the world governing body FIFA.

