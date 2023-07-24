Mohali, Jul 24: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who led India in their historic U-17 World Cup appearance in 2017, was among five players signed by Indian Super League side Punjab FC. A versatile midfielder, Kiyam joins Punjab FC on loan from FC Goa. Punjab FC, who are the first I-League team to be promoted to the ISL, also announced the signings of forward Ranjeet Singh Pandre, midfielder Ricky Shabong and defenders Nikhil Prabhu and Tejas Krishna. Hyderabad FC Sign Finnish Midfielder Petteri Pennanen for Indian Super League 2023-24 Season

"We are excited to have these young players among us for the upcoming season. We believe they will contribute significantly to the inspiring brand of football that we desire to play and to the Club's success going forward," PFC technical director Nikolaos Topoliatis said.

Midfielder Shabong from Meghalaya came up through the ranks of Indian Arrows and later joined Mohun Bagan with whom he went on to lift the ISL in 2022-23 season. The midfielder joins Punjab FC on a two-year term and is expected to become a central figure in the upcoming season.

Former I-League winner with Chennai City FC, Ranjeet scored three and assisted two goals during the I-League 2022-23 with Mumbai Kenkre FC. The striker then went on to join Church Boys United in Nepal's A Division League and helped the club lift their maiden title with two goals. Ranjit joins Punjab FC for the next two seasons.

Defender Prabhu joins Punjab FC after making his ISL debut last season with Odisha FC and later moved to FC Goa for the second half of the season. He will be joined by another defender, Tejas Krishna, who was a key figure in the Kerala Blasters reserves when they finished runner-up in the Reliance Foundation Developmental League 2022 tournament.

