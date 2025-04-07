Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to compete against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday in their second home match of the season at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh. During the pre-match press conference, assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves was quizzed about the playing combination while discussing the team's preparations and mindset ahead of the clash.

While keeping the card close to his chest, Gonsalves hinted at a possible change in the lineup against CSK.

Punjab will enter the contest after their first loss of the season, last Saturday, against Rajasthan Royals.

"We have a well-balanced squad. We have a good set of pace bowlers, a good set of spinners and a very good batting line-up. Hence, we do have a very balanced unit. You might see a slight change tomorrow in the playing combination. I cannot discuss or say anything about it, but you will see tomorrow," said Gonsalves, as quoted by the PBKS press release.

Gonsalves was also asked if the team was unable to study and take full advantage of the home conditions.

While addressing the concept of home advantage, the assistant bowling coach said, "We had been to Ahmedabad and we beat Gujarat. It was their home and they lost there. We went to Lucknow and we beat them at their home. So, there is no home advantage in IPL. I just feel that Rajasthan played better on the given day and that's it."

He further added how in T20 cricket, the wicket does not change much. Hence, the chances of winning boil down to one's performance on a given day.

"I really don't see any major change in the wickets in just a 40-over game. There is nothing much to it. 20-20 is all about who does well on that given day. If you see CSK, which has been one of the top teams, they have lost in the last few games. It does not mean that they are a bad team or not doing well. It is very early in the tournament to judge anyone. We have just started," he said.

The clash between the Kings and Super Kings will take place at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh at 7:30 pm. The team will then travel to Hyderabad to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (ANI)

