Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday invited India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding.

Sindhu is set to get married on December 22.

Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to express his feelings after receiving the wedding invitation from the shuttler.

"In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies of joy! @Pvsindhu1," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

Recently, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games.

This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sindhu has amassed five medals at the BWF World Championships, joining China's Zhang Ning as one of only two women to achieve this feat. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against Spain's Carolina Marin. She continued to make history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu's achievements have cemented her status as a prominent figure in badminton, inspiring countless young athletes in India and around the world. (ANI)

