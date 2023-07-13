Ishan Kishan might have been playing his first Test cricket today but he did not show signs of nervousness behind the stumps. Instead, he was pretty active and the stump mic caught some of his comments which have gone viral. The wicketkeeper-batter had a good day behind the stumps, taking a couple of wonderful catches to mark his presence in India's dominant show with the ball in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 33rd Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Ishan Kishan's Comments Caught on Stump Mic Go Viral, Watch Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)