Madrid [Spain], April 27 (ANI): Rafael Nadal will make his return to the ATP Tour in his home nation to play Madrid Open, it was confirmed Monday by the Spaniard and the Madrid event organisers.

Nadal is a five-time champion in Madrid, most recently in 2017, and will be competing at the event for the 19th time.

"Despite having a short preparation and facing a difficult event, I can't wait to play at home, where we don't have many chances to do so," Nadal said in a Tweet, confirming his participation in the year's fourth ATP Masters 1000 event. "I'll try to do my best. See you in Madrid!"

36-time ATP Masters 1000 champion had been sidelined since Indian Wells with a rib stress fracture that he sustained against Alcaraz in the semi-finals, though he fought through the injury to take the court against Taylor Fritz in the final.

He announced on March 22 that he would be out for four to six weeks, and his Madrid return puts him right on schedule.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion currently has a 20-1 start to the season. He enjoyed a career-best start to the season with a 20-match win streak, claiming titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco before his Indian Wells final run. (ANI)

